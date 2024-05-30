Hanna Cavinder Gives Student-Athletes Important NIL Advice
Twin basketball duo Hanna and Haley Cavinder of Miami are among the most successful NIL athletes since minute one of NIL on July 1, 2021. Bursting onto the scene due to their social media content creation skillset, the Cavinder twins were some of the first athletes to land massive NIL deals and have since continued their brand partnership and investment dominance, setting the pace for others to follow.
Top recruits, in every sport, are looking for ways to make money through NIL deals. Even if they aren't top recruits but have a big social media following, the deals are endless. In most scenarios, brands want to work with marketable student-athletes, which is exactly what the Cavinder twins are.
Speaking to On3's Andy Staple during the 2024 On3 Elite Series, Hanna gave advice to athletes looking for NIL deals.
"I think the advice I would give is just jump at every opportunity you have,” Hanna Cavinder said. “You never know the places it’ll take you or the people that you will meet. That’s what we did and I think just taking one day at a time.”
Sound advice from the Miami women's basketball player, who will team up again on the hardwood with her twin after a season off.
If anyone knows what it takes to succeed in the NIL space, it's Hanna. The Twins recently added an investment in Slate Milk to their robust brand portfolio that includes Boost Mobile, Champs Sports, Raising Cane’s, Intuit TurboTax, Core Hydration, WWE, PSD Underwear, Six Star Pro Nutrition, Caktus AI, among many others.
While Cavinder suggested jumping at every opportunity, she also understands that it gets out of control at times. Still being a D1 athlete and student, balancing NIL deals isn't always the easiest thing to do.
“I know things can get overwhelming, but if you have the right people in your corner and you stay grounded, it’s going to be amazing,” Hanna Cavinder said.
Haley also announced that she's returning to Miami after initially committing to TCU. The fan-favorite duo will be back in action for the Hurricanes next season and are poised to land more NIL deals as they navigate the growing space.