Heisman Favorite Travis Hunter Goes Hollywood in Sony Pictures NIL Deal
To say that Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter's junior season has been like a movie, would be the understatement of the year. The wide receiver and defensive back is favored to win the Heisman Trophy after leading the Big 12 in receptions with 92 for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense with four interceptions, one forced fumble, 32 tackles and a Big 12-best 11 passes defended on defense, earning Big 12 defensive player of the year in the process.
Off the field, Hunter's momentum is as polarizing as on the turf, becoming one of the leading NIL forces across the country, while building a brand portfolio that includes the likes of EA Sports, United Airlines, JLab, Celsius, NerdWallet, Leaf Trading Cards and Rock 'Em Socks, among many others.
With his latest partnership though, Hunter goes full Hollywood as he collaborates with Sony Pictures to promote the upcoming release of "Kraven the Hunter," that hits theaters ahead of the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
The film studio created a movie trailer featuring the Colorado star in character as "Travis the Hunter" and with lead actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson poignant voiceover - foreshadowing a potential Heisman victory for Hunter - saying "just another man hunting for a trophy."
Hunter is expected to be a top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, but has already confirmed that he will still play in Colorado's Alamo Bowl matchup against BYU on December 28.
In the Heisman Trophy ceremony on December 14, Hunter faces off against Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami quarterback Cam Ward. The festivies kick off at 8PM ET on ESPN.