Heisman Favorite Travis Hunter Supports Lionel Messi's Stanley Launch
The whirlwind week for Colorado all-everything player Travis Hunter is now close to "Greatest of All-Time" status - earning AP Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year, Chuck Bednarik Award, Biletnikoff Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Paul Hornung Award - and with a Heisman Trophy win on December 14, the wide receiver/defensive back could etch his name as one of college football's best players ever.
Off the field - as one of the top NIL earner across the country in any sport - Hunter joined futbol's GOAT Lionel Messi this week both on adidas' roster of athletes and iconic drinkwear brand Stanley, by supporting the Argentina and Inter Miami FC superstar's new collaboration.
According to Stanley, as a rising football star and Heisman finalist, Hunter’s dedication inspires the global sport community. His campaign content is relatable and relevant, and expands awareness around the collaboration in a way that truly resonates with our collective communities.
The Heisman favorite shared a workout video on Instagram showcasing his unique skillset on the field with the Messi x Stanley 64-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw Jug, appropriately featuring "GOAT" in bold letters.
“We brought the co-branded Messi x Stanley 1913 collection to life via a campaign that inspires the next generation of athletes,” shared Graham Nearn, Chief Brand Officer, Stanley 1913. “We teamed with standout athletes such as Travis Hunter who embody a ‘GOAT’ mentality and embrace one of Messi’s mantras, ‘start early, stay late’ – allowing our brand to reach new audiences via authentic storytelling. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey as we expand our presence in sports and fitness, bringing more innovative products that resonate with athletes and fans alike.”
Hunter's promotion follows the brand collaborating with Miami-based college athletes and top soccer players around the country - in a coordinated effort via NIL agency Postgame - to promote the Messi x Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler.
Now hydrated for the greatest off-field moment of his career thus far, the Heisman Trophy ceremony kicks off - with Hunter facing off against Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty - on Saturday at 8PM ET on ESPN.