Heisman Hopeful Jaxson Dart Secures Lucrative Endorsement
As the college football season approaches, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has secured one of his most significant Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals yet. Dart, a notable Heisman Trophy contender for the upcoming 2024 season, has signed an endorsement contract with Dick’s Sporting Goods. This partnership includes Dart’s appearance in a new back-to-school advertisement campaign alongside sports commentator Kay Adams.
Throughout his tenure at Ole Miss, Dart has amassed impressive statistics, throwing for 7,691 yards and 52 touchdowns against 21 interceptions, boasting a 17-10 record over two seasons. His performance sets the stage for what many anticipate to be a groundbreaking season in Oxford.
“Partnering with Dick’s Sporting Goods is an incredible opportunity,” Dart commented. “I’m looking forward to sharing my style and gear preferences with fans and being part of a brand that truly supports athletes.”
Although specific terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, sources such as On3 estimate the deal's value around $100,000. In this new role, Dart will take fans on a behind-the-scenes journey, showcasing his personal selections in gear and apparel from Dick’s.
Ole Miss has also made significant strides in enhancing its roster through the Transfer Portal, with key additions like Walter Nolen and Juice Wells, positioning the team as a contender for the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management (ESM), who facilitated this partnership, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. “We are incredibly excited to partner Jaxson Dart with Dick’s Sporting Goods,” said Hoffman. “Jaxson’s unique blend of on-field prowess and off-field charisma aligns perfectly with Dick’s commitment to inspiring and equipping athletes. This collaboration will provide fans with an up-close look at the intersection of style and athletic performance.”
This deal with Dick’s Sporting Goods is not Dart's first major NIL agreement. Earlier this year, he partnered with Nicholas Air, marking a pioneering endorsement in its category. Dart, with over 143,000 social media followers, continues to leverage his NIL brand, which includes partnerships with Ole Miss’ The Grove Collective and EA Sports. He currently holds an On3 NIL Valuation of $1.6 million, ranking eighth in the On3 NIL 100—a groundbreaking index of the top 100 high school and college athletes based on their NIL valuations—and seventh in college football specifically.
Shannon Terry, founder and CEO of On3, highlighted the evolving landscape of NIL and college sports economics. “Despite what some fans and media believe, there is not an unlimited amount of money being deployed to manage rosters,” Terry stated. “Any model – whether it’s today’s broken NCAA ‘student-athlete’ construct or media rights sharing through employment, which is almost a certainty in the near future – demands efficiency based on the athlete and school knowing the athlete’s respective market value.”
As the NIL landscape continues to evolve, athletes like Dart are at the forefront, navigating the complexities of marketing, endorsements, and personal branding.