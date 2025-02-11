Heisman Trophy Winner Hunter Adds New Shoe Deal Ahead of NFL Draft
With the NFL Combine kicking off in the coming weeks, Heisman Trophy winner and expected top draft pick Travis Hunter is continuing to build out his brand partnership roster ahead of taking his talents to the next level.
The former Colorado wide receiver/defensive back has been a long-time fan of casual footwear brand HEYDUDE - often wearing their Wally Stretch Sox and Wally Slipper - and will now be featured in their new global campaign, “Unlike Anything."
Although he signed a long-term partnership with adidas ahead of the Heisman Trophy ceremony - that will include his on-field cleats in the NFL - his collaboration with HEYDUDE is off-field-focused and for the months leading up to the NFL Draft
HEYDUDE joins a diverse roster of brand partners for Hunter that includes United Airlines, EA Sports, JLab, Celsius, NerdWallet, Leaf Trading Cards and Rock 'Em Socks, among many others. In addition to a top selection, he's expected to be one of the most - if not the most - marketable rookies come next NFL season.
"Getting to partner with HEYDUDE for their Unlike Anything campaign around their Wally shoes was so exciting, and I loved it,” Hunter shared. “I’ve been wearing their shoes for years now – whether I’m out fishing, at home relaxing, or gaming. They are just so comfortable, cool and easy to bring along for the ride. I'm pumped to show off this side of myself.”
Hunter - who earned AP Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year, Chuck Bednarik Award, Biletnikoff Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Paul Hornung Award honors last season at Colorado - is HEYDUDE's first-ever NFL Draft prospect.
“For me, being great starts with how I spend my time off the field to recharge and focus,” Hunter added. “Whether I am relaxing or on a boat fishing, my HEYDUDE Wally shoes bring a sense of comfort and confidence that allows me to really live in the moment and find that balance. That’s why I’m so excited to show off my HEYDUDE Wally shoes that have been a part of my life for a long time.”
HEYDUDE has been a mainstay in NIL, leveraging athlete partnerships to promote their collegiate collection of shoes. Past college football collaborators include the likes of fellow Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU, Will Howard of National Champion Ohio State, Quinn Ewers of Texas, Julian Humphrey of Georgia and Aiden Chiles of Michigan State, among others. Hunter was part of a past happy "holidude" campaign around Christmas 2023.
He will next be seen at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis starting on Feb. 27, followed by the NFL Draft on April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.