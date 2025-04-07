Heisman Trophy Winner, NIL Powerhouse Reaches Exclusive Card Deal Before NFL Draft
On his way to earning the Heisman Trophy and a laundry list of awards on both sides of the ball, Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter built one of the most diverse NIL brand portfolios in all of college sports. Among the expected top selections in the upcoming NFL Draft, Travis Hunter has added a new exclusive partnership to his roster.
Sports and entertainment collectibles company Panini America -- the official trading card partner of the NFL -- has signed Hunter to an exclusive autographed trading card agreement. The AP Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year, Chuck Bednarik Award, Biletnikoff Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Paul Hornung Award winner now has a sole producer for autographed cards moving forward for the next chapter of his career.
“As I enter into the professional phase of my career, I’m excited that one of the first deals is an exclusive autograph trading card agreement with Panini,” Hunter said. “As a kid, I collected Panini cards and imagined my face on a card one day. To know that fans will be able to get my Panini Rookie Card all over the world is a dream come true.”
Panini will feature Hunter across their NFL products – including their Instant Card platform – along with brand marketing activations throughout the partnership.
“Travis is a singular talent who has performed incredibly both on and off the field,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations at Panini America. “He has a bright future ahead, and we look forward to supporting him both as he begins his NFL journey and in the years to come.”
Off the field, Hunter set the standard for building a robust NIL portfolio. Among his partnerships are Adidas, United Airlines, EA Sports, JLab, Celsius, NerdWallet and Rock 'Em Socks, among many others.
But beyond his own accolades and NIL deals, Hunter shared the wealth with his teammates during his historic season at Colorado. He flew out players and staff members to New York City to take part in the Heisman Trophy festivities with him and even donated his own potential earnings from the school's collective to teammates.
In a conversation on the Zero 2 Sixty podcast, team videographer Deion Sanders Jr. -- and Coach Prime's son -- revealed that Hunter didn't take money from the collective, instead sharing with other players in need.
Hunter's illustrious college career included 171 receptions for 2,167 yards and 24 touchdowns on offensive with 87 tackles, nine interceptions and 26 pass breakups on defense.
Football fans will find out where Hunter will play next when the NFL Draft kicks off on April 24.