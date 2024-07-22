High-Major College Basketball Coach Suggests Salary Cap for NIL
College sports are changing every second in the NIL landscape. With no end in sight, it's likely only going to get more out of control, continuing to confuse coaches, fans, and even athletes at times.
NIL plays a role in every sport, but its actions in college basketball and football have led to some issues. From tampering to the transfer portal and much more, NIL is at the forefront of some of the issues.
To call NIL an issue itself would be unfair, as these student-athletes deserved to be compensated for their hard work. However, it's become much more than that, and at some point, there have to be some rules set in place.
College coaches, even the top ones in America, have grown frustrated over some of the issues that the portal and NIL bring. There isn't exactly a one-size-fits-all model that could take place for multiple reasons, which is likely the biggest issue.
For example, one high-major coach told The Athletic that he wants a salary cap by leagues.
"I would love it if we went salary caps by leagues. If you’re in this league, this is your salary cap. Right now, I feel like we’re Major League Baseball: There are some Yankees and Dodgers — and then there are some Royals."
In that type of scenario, that could mean that the SEC would have $3 million to pay players, the Big Ten would have $2.5 million, and the ACC could have $2.25 million.
Perhaps if each Power 4 conference were allowed $3 million each, it could make sense. However, then the NCAA kills the mid-major and low-major programs even more than they already have.
Take the MAAC, for example. When St. Peter's made the greatest run in March Madness history, losing in the Elite 8, they lost nearly every impact player on their team. JuJu Murray was the only player who had a big role and stayed the following year, but he eventually transferred to Ole Miss.
How's that fair to a school like St. Peter's, who can't do anything close to what Ole Miss can?
Iona is another perfect example. Rick Pitino left for St. John's, and as a result, nearly his entire team hit the portal. Walter Clayton Jr. went to Florida, Daniss Jenkins went to St. John's, and others left for bigger programs.
Conferences like the MAAC, American East, Big South, CAA, and others are essentially just feeder programs because of NIL now.
Adding a salary cap doesn't change that and, in fact, would likely make it worse. Unless they can guarantee that each school has the same amount of funds to use, or at least somewhat comparable, a salary cap would be a major issue.