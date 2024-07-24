High School Basketball Star Inks NIL Deal with Klutch Athletics by New Balance
When it comes to the NIL landscape around the country, it feels like there is about to be a major change in how things will operate going forward.
After the NCAA allowed student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness while maintaining their eligibility, things were like the Wild West as everyone rushed into the marketplace to get a piece of the new action.
What was supposed to give collegiate athletes an avenue to make money based on their accomplishments in their chosen sport, has now been turned into a tool used by athletic programs around the country and athletes alike to persuade recruits to come to campus.
Changes seem like they are on the horizon, but until then, the possibilities of NIL will continue to expand.
High schools players are now able to benefit from their name, image, and likeness as multiple high-profile athletes are signing deals with brands before they even get to the college level.
Class of 2025 five-star Isiah Harwell is the latest one to do so after Jeremy Crabtree of On3 reported the guard has inked a deal with Klutch Athletics by New Balance. The terms were not made available so his NIL valuation of $418,000 was not increased following this news.
Still, he is 13th on the list of men's high school basketball NIL rankings after joining fellow high schoolers Aaliyah Crump and Caleb Wilson on this roster. Klutch Athletics by New Balance is a sportswear brand founded by Rich Paul and is part of The Klutch Sports Group also founded by Paul and LeBron James.
Crabtree reports this is the first known NIL deal for Harwell.
He signed with Klutch Sports Group for NIL representation in September 2023, so this seems like a logical progression in his timeline considering Crump and Wilson also signed on before inking NIL deals of their own with Klutch Athletics by New Balance.
Harwell is still uncommitted, but On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine lists Houston as the favorites to land him with a 29.1 percent chance.