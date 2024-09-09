High School Basketball Star Reveals How NIL Impacted Recruitment to Kentucky Wildcats
In the current landscape of collegiate athletes, NIL reigns supreme. Schools are doing all they can to build up collectives and have as much money as possible to entice recruits to join their programs.
That is what many people have assumed the Kentucky Wildcats did to land high school basketball star, Jasper Johnson. A five-star prospect, he recently announced his commitment to the Wildcats.
It is a major addition to the program, which underwent a huge change this offseason. Head coach John Calipari departed, accepting the head coaching job with the Arkansas Razorbacks as part of the head coaching carousel this offseason.
Leading up to Johnson’s decision, there were a lot of discussions about a bidding war taking place among his top suitors. Along with Kentucky, the Alabama Crimson Tide and North Carolina Tar Heels were also pursuing him.
It was a narrative that his father, Dennis Johnson, did not agree with. Money wasn’t the determining factor in his son’s decision; fit and the relationships built would trump cash.
“It will never be about that,” he previously told KSR. “We’re not that kind of people. I still buy Jasper his shoes and Raising Canes [laughs].”
It was a sentiment that Jasper shared while making an appearance on WLAP’s Sunday Morning Sports Talk this past weekend. A Lexington native, he left the NIL dealings to his agent and family.
For him, the No. 1 focus was on basketball, finding what suited him best.
“I mean, I know NIL is a part of basketball nowadays, but it wasn’t really on my mind. I know my parents and my agent, Nate Conley, were taking care of that behind the scenes, but I was just trying to keep basketball the main focus.”
The Wildcats, just as any program that would have been fortunate enough to land him, will treat him well. The extra money is nice, but he has his sights set on larger goals and even bigger bucks; the NBA.
“I mean, I know after college is over and I get to go to the next level, hopefully, that’s really when the bigger dollars come in,” Johnson said. “So, you know, just keeping basketball the main focus right now and just trying to get to the next level.”
If he can handle business during his time at Kentucky, those aspirations will come to fruition. With effortless scoring ability, his game should translate well to the next level.