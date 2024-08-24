High School Basketball Superstar, Adidas NIL Athlete Announces Transfer
The landscape of college sports has changed forever with NIL deals. High school sports are also being impacted as players look to move to schools where they can cash in on their name, image and likeness.
One player who has done that is Marcis Ponder, who was signed to an NIL deal by Adidas earlier this year. Ponder, who is a four-star recruit in the 2026 class, has cemented his status as one of the premier big men this summer.
Looking to capitalize on the momentum he has built, Ponder is making a change for his junior season. After playing last season for the Cold Hearts in Overtime Elite, he will be making a move to Grind Session's West Oaks Academy.
Ponder, who is listed at 7-feet and 300 pounds, represented the United State this summer at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament Finals that were held in Berlin, Germany as part of the OTE team that was selected.
“Marcis is a great kid, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family,” said Grind Session CEO Scott Waldrop, via a press release. “Joining our circuit reaffirms his commitment to his craft and future. We’re excited to be part of his journey.”
According to On3, Ponder is the No. 5 ranked center in the 2026 class, No. 10 in Florida and No. 56 overall. On3 has him as the No. 29 ranked player, third at his position and seventh in the state.
Interest in the talented big man from colleges is already high. According to the press release, Alabama, Florida State, Illinois, and Kansas are among the schools who have already presented him with offers.
A dominant interior presence, Ponder is a handful to deal with in the paint on both ends of the court. His production was modest, but the tools are present for him to dominate. Rim-rattling dunks and elite rim protection fill his highlight reel.
“Marcis Ponder is a physical presence. It is hard to ignore when he steps on the floor with his frame. When he plays, he shows off his explosion. He is quick off his feet, finishing consistently around the basket and through contact. Ponder has passer-friendly hands and is a good area rebounder,” shared in the press release via On3.
According to the Recruiting Prediction Machine that On3 uses, Ponder is likely to end up at Florida State right now. But, a lot can change between now and when he needs to make an official decision about where he will be taking his talents for college.