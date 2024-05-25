High School Freshman QB Signs 'Life-Changing' NIL Deal With Leaf
Leaf Trading Cards continues to show an impressive amount of willingness when it comes to landing high-level athletes on NIL deals.
Most recently, Leaf signed a 15-year-old high school student to a multi-year "life-changing" deal, according to John Talty of 247Sports.
Peyton Houston, who's never started a high school football game before, recently inked a deal.
If this doesn't prove NIL has completely changed the way athletics work, nothing will.
"We've signed a lot of the top high school quarterbacks to deals and a lot of them have been exclusive," said Josh Pankow, president of Leaf Trading Cards. "We're really trying to lock up the next generation of stars that are all the high school kids."
Signing Houston makes perfect sense, as the young man already holds offers to some of the most prestigious college football programs in the nation.
Ole Miss, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Colorado are just some of the offers he already has.
From Leaf's perspective, why not give something like this a chance? If the player they signed ends up being who they expect them to be, it'd be an impressive accomplishment that they recognized their talent. They're essentially betting on the student-athletes to make it big and one day, dominate in college and even the NFL.
Quarterbacks have a ton of value when it comes to cards, as evident by NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and others.
Houston hadn't been thinking about NIL, according to his mom, but they were excited about this opportunity.
"It took a few minutes before I realized he was serious," said Naomi Harris, Peyton's mother. "NIL was not something we thought about or had been thinking about. To even mention it, it blew my mind."
Peyton understands how amazing this truly is, not taking it for granted.
"Just knowing I have a card, it's a blessing, honestly," Peyton Houston said. "I can't even fathom it right now."