High School Tennis Star Signing Two Worldwide NIL Deals with Major Companies
So much of the focus when it comes to NIL has been on college athletes. It has turned into a form of free agency, as players enter the transfer portal on a whim seeking whatever school will offer them the most money.
For high school athletes looking to play collegiately, it has become a major draw as well. Student-athletes are seeking out the programs that will help them build their brands as much as possible to earn the most money.
While football and basketball players dominate the headlines, they are far from the only ones signing deals and making money.
There are some high school athletes in individual sports, such as Anna Frey, who are doing quite well for themselves.
The tennis phenom, who is a high school junior, is the No. 6 ranked girls’ junior tennis player in the United States. She is the top-ranked player in the Mountain region and is now taking her brand international.
Combining incredible performance on the court with a massive social media following makes Frey an ideal target for companies looking to expand their NIL portfolios. Two of the biggest globally for tennis, FILA and HEAD, are now partnering with her.
“Partnering with global brands like FILA and Head marks a pivotal moment not just for Anna but for the entire landscape of NIL partnerships,” said her agent, Jeff Hoffman, a partner at Everett Sports Management, via Kristi Dosh of Forbes.com. “These collaborations exemplify how top-tier athletes can elevate their profiles beyond national boundaries. It's a testament to the power of strategic marketing that positions Anna as a global ambassador of both sport and style, connecting with audiences far and wide.”
As part of her deal with Head, Frey is going to receive the most innovative racquets and gear they have to offer that will fit the way she plays.
With more than 1.2 million followers on TikTok and north of 750K on Instagram, the company is as excited to work with her as she is with them.
“HEAD is excited to partner with Anna, both as an influencer and as a tennis player,” said Allison Barnett, Brand Manager, Head USA, Inc. “Her content not only drives tennis interest but has next generation fans excited to engage in the sport.”
Brand and tennis expansion, especially at the youth level, are what Head hopes to get from this partnership with Frey. She will get to do racquet testing in Austria, where Head’s headquarters are and will be part of their influence campaigns.
FILA is rebranding in some areas and Frey will be the face of that. There could be the opportunity to visit their headquarters in Milan, Italy as well as part of the budding partnership.
“As an athlete, I’ve always admired FILA’s commitment to both athletics and style, so to now be a part of that legacy is truly an honor for me,” said Frey. “I can’t wait to bring my passion for tennis and fashion to this partnership and inspire the next generation both on and off the court.”
Keep an eye out for her on and off the courts, as the high school star looks to take the sport by storm around the world.