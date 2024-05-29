High Stakes: Snoop Dogg's Arizona Bowl Offers NIL 'Pot' of Gold
Snoop Dogg is setting a new precedent in college football by offering NIL compensation to players participating in his Arizona Bowl. Scheduled for December 28, the bowl will showcase teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American Conferences.
The rapper, in partnership with his beverage line with Dr. Dre, "Gin & Juice," also pioneers as this NCAA-sanctioned bowl game becomes the first ever to have an alcohol product as its presenting sponsor. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg highlighted this groundbreaking sponsorship earlier this month.
"College football fans are tired of the ongoing discussions about NIL, conference realignments, coach movements, the transfer portal, and super conferences," Snoop Dogg stated in his announcement. "…it’s time that we get back to the roots of college football. When it was focused on the colleges, the players, the competition, the community, the fan experience and the pageantry.”
Snoop Dogg, a staunch supporter and informal ambassador for the sport, has seen many players from his Snoop Youth Football League advance to college football and the NFL. "It's only fitting that I step up and help get this right," he expressed, underscoring his commitment to getting the game back to “the roots”.
The introduction of NIL payments at the Arizona Bowl addresses the trend of players opting out of non-College Football Playoff (CFP) bowl games to avoid injury before entering the NFL Draft. This initiative aims to incentivize participation using NIL money, which aims to increase the attractiveness of the bowl games for players, attendees, and television audiences alike.
This move by Snoop Dogg is not only a milestone in college football history but also likely a precursor to similar changes across other bowl games. Snoop Dogg could be setting up the future for all college bowl games.