Highest NIL Values for Players Selected in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
The first round of the 2025 NFL draft has come and gone, with a handful of the most popular college football stars hearing their names called.
One of the most influential college stars in terms of NIL, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, didn't even get selected. He had a valuation of $6.5 million per On3Sports.
There is a chance that Sanders won't make that much in the first couple of years of his NFL career, given that he is falling to the second round.
Will that be the case for anyone else, though? Here are the top NIL valuations for players that had their names called on Thursday night, per On3Sports.com.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars CB/WR Travis Hunter - $5.7 million
Hunter was the subject of one the biggest trade of the night. The Cleveland Browns passed on him, taking a haul from the Jaguars instead.
Jacksonville will now be the team that develops the most interesting prospect, possibly ever. He was both one of the most exciting cornerbacks and wide receivers available. Even if played just one position, he would still have ended up as a very high pick.
2. Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - $2 million
Ward has been written in pen as the first overall selection for a while now, securing a much bigger payday than he would have gotten in college.
He bounced around during his career, but really broke out as a senior with 39 passing touchdowns. That was the most in all of D-1 last year.
The 22-year-old was one of the biggest winners of the NIL era so far, starting his career with the University of Incarnate Word.
3. New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - $1.8 million
The selection of Dart was among the most controversial of the day. When the Giants traded up, many expected it to be for Sanders.
Instead, New York will be the star that shined under Lane Kiffin for the past few years.
He completeed 69.3% of his passes for 4,279 yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions last year.
4. Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty - $1.6 million
Jeanty was another player that grew his NIL value massively over the last year, and will now cash in with a much-larger contract with the Raiders.
He became must-watch TV for the Boise State Broncos a year ago as he ran for 2,601 yards with 29 touchdowns.