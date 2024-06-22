Highly-Anticipated College Football 25 Video Game Now Has Over 14,000 Opt-Ins
College football fans everywhere are going to rejoice when the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game launches on July 19.
Name, Image, and Likeness was a major reason why this franchise went away in the first place, but with the NCAA now allowing their student-athletes to be compensated while still keeping their amateur status, the possibility of this relaunch was made a reality.
For that to happen, though, different parties had to get on the same page.
NIL was a huge part in making sure this game could get launched again, and as EA Sports officially gets prepared for this release, they have updated the amount of active players who will be featured in this game.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, OneTeam Partners said they have more than 14,000 opt-ins, which is a massive increase from the 10,000 that was initially announced.
Their primary goal was to have 85-man rosters for all 134 of the FBS teams, and with the new amount of players who have opted into being part of this game, they have surpassed that goal by roughly 2,600.
OneTeam was in charge of managing the facilitation of NIL rights between EA Sports and college football athletes since they specialize in commercializing group licensing rights. Those who have opted-in will receive $600 and a copy of the game.
There's also a chance more players could add their names to the list in the coming weeks before the game officially launches.
"The response to the athlete opt-in opportunity for EA Sports College Football 25 has been phenomenal ... We're excited to welcome more athletes in the weeks ahead and to debut this first class of athletes in the game when it launches this summer," EA Sports senior vice president and group general manager Daryl Holt told On3 previously according to Nakos.
Whether this is the final group of players who will be featured is unclear.
Spring transfer players have said they still need to opt-in as members of their new teams. EA Sports also has not announced what they're going to do with the additional number of players if a certain roster exceeds 85.
This is a landmark moment for NIL in college athletics, though.
$6 million has been spent to secure these players' rights, which is believed to be one of the largest NIL deals ever executed.