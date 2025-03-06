Hofstra Men’s Lacrosse Team Scores Landmark NIL Deal Changing Player's Trajectory

𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏! 𝙄𝙣 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙬𝙚 𝙙𝙤!



We are so honored to partner with The Athlete Amplifier on this incredible full-team NIL agreement!



What an opportunity for our student-athletes!#PrideOfLI pic.twitter.com/Vc73iBGCkP