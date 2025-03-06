Hofstra Men’s Lacrosse Team Scores Landmark NIL Deal Changing Player's Trajectory
Hofstra Men's Lacrosse Team's new partnership embodies their "Team First" mentality.
As Hofstra sought to leverage its NIL opportunities and boost financial literacy, the University partnered with The Athlete Amplifier on an agreement that will promote each player on the Men’s Lacrosse team. A partnership that could open the door to even more opportunities and advocates for team members and the University of Hofstra.
The purpose of The Athlete Amplifier is to help examine up-and-coming trends within the market and pose new potential mechanisms for college athletes, in addition to high school athletes seeking to elevate their craft in perhaps a business means.
Developed in 1981 by Hofstra alumni graduate student-athlete, Joe Rinaldi along with Cheryl Weaver-Ewing, a highly decorated professionl volleyball player who also happens to be married to NBA Hall of Famer, Patrick Ewing. Rinaldi played football from the years of 1978-9. His son, Anthony is a current redshirt freshman on the Hofstra Lacrosse Team.
There are 46 players on the team and each one of them will reap the benefits of this landmark agreement.
Equal benefits align with Hofstra's Head Coach’s statement, “It was incredibly important to our program that every student-athlete was treated equally and received the same opportunity.”
The decision is twofold. Per the decision, every 46 members will be granted financial compensation from the Athlete Amplifier as well as having the opportunity to participate with Quantum Financial Advisors to start a new investment account with Charles Schwab & Company.
As per the video featuring Joe, "...each member will receive $500 upfront." Joe continues, “If a player participates and wins in the investment competition at the end of the year they will receive an additional $500.”
Players such as redshirt junior Blake Cooling, are thrilled about the chance to be involved in an initiative that provides growth in athletics and educational purposes. Even more than that, this advantageous lead is from an alumnus who believes in the program and prosper of the team collectively.
Team member Cooling of North Carolina said, “What an incredible opportunity for myself and our entire team. To have The Athlete Amplifier and Mr. Rinaldi so invested in us as people and in our successes after Hofstra is special. We can’t thank everyone enough who made this possible, and I speak for every single student-athlete on this team when I say that this opportunity is a difference maker and one that we are eternally grateful for.”
This new partnership could shed light on its program, especially its alumni network. It will be interesting to witness how the agreement unfolds. Perhaps, the trajectory of these team players could skyrocket, and players are landing new opportunities including sponsorships and brand deals. The Hofstra Pride is certainly overwhelmed with emotion.