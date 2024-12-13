Hollister Expands NIL Campaign to New Schools, Star Athletes
As the Fall college sports seasons near their finish lines, one major company in the NIL space has doubled down on a history-making campaign. Hollister - the Abercrombie & Fitch Co-owned apparel brand - garnered the largest number of single day athlete social media posts in NIL history earlier this season and has now added more universities and star athletes across the country.
The brand - in a coordinated effort through NIL agency Postgame - curated an athlete roster that included National Champions, All-Americans and future top draft picks to support Hollister's expanded Collegiate Graphics Shop collection.
Top college athletes included in the campaign include:
• Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics
• Brady Cook, Missouri Football
• Will Howard, Ohio State Football
• Sam Hurley, Texas Track & Field
• DJ Lagway, Florida Football
• Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Football
• Beau Pribula, Penn State Football
• Jeremy Roach, Baylor Basketball
• Ryan Williams, Alabama Football
"I loved working with Hollister on this latest NIL campaign," said Missouri starting quarterback Cook. "They did such a great job of blending style with the college branding - these are outfits I'd wear just about anywhere."
As part of the expanded campaign, Hollister and Postgame added team collaborations that featured the likes of Alabama Volleyball, Baylor Basketball, Ohio State Cheer, Oregon Gymnastics, Texas Track & Field and UCLA Basketball.
"This Hollister collegiate vintage-style apparel is definitely my go-to choice this holiday season," said Baylor starting point guard Roach. "I love the quality and style. I’m already planning on giving some of the collegiate T-Shirts and hoodies as presents to family and friends this year."
The expanded campaign included more than 220 athletes posting social media content highlighting Hollister’s new apparel collection with close to 400 total posts across Instagram and TikTok on the one day. According to Postgame, the total campaign is expected to include nearly 400 total athletes over the next few weeks.