Hollister Launches Star-Studded NIL Campaign for New Collegiate Line
Abercrombie & Fitch-owned apparel brand Hollister is gearing up for back to school in a big way. To launch it's 67-piece Collegiate Graphics Shop collection featuring more than 30 universities, the brand collaborated with a star-studded roster of student-athletes on social media promotions.
In a coordinated effort through NIL agency Postgame, more than 150 athletes made over 500 social media posts showcasing their school spirit by wearing Hollister apparel featuring vintage designs from their respective schools. This marked the largest number of single day social media posts in NIL history
Athletes featured in the campaign include:
Riley Leonard - University of Notre Dame football
Cam Ward - University of Miami football
Alex Orji - University of Michigan football
Miller Moss - USC football
Ja’Kobi Lane - USC football
Behren Morton - Texas Tech football
Will Howard - Ohio State football
Tyleik Williams - Ohio State football
Dylan Harper - Rutgers basketball
Ethan Garber - UCLA football
TreVeyon Henderson - Ohio State University football
Brock Glenn - Florida State football
Beau Bartlett - Penn State wrestling
Leanne Wong - University of Florida gymnastics
Sam Hurley - University of Texas track & field
Grace Hong - USC beach volleyball
Rutger McGroarty - Michigan ice hockey
“We’re excited to offer our customers high-quality, comfortable product as they head back
to school,” said Corey Robinson, Chief Product Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Our
Collegiate Graphics Shop provides designs beyond what are typically offered in most
retail stores and on-campus bookstores, and we can’t wait to see how they style their
gameday looks.”
Postgame managed the entire campaign process from strategy to recruitment while also elevating content with dozens of photo shoots for many of the higher profile athletes.
"This isn't your typical 'one-and-done' NIL strategy," said Postgame Co-Founder Danny Morrissey. "Hollister has done a great job of spreading the campaign across a number of weeks with hundreds of athletes to continue the excitement around this collegiate collection - well into the first few weeks of the college football season. Really smart."
This campaign is only getting started as Postgame mentioned they will continue to facilitate close to 1,000 social posts on behalf of Hollister in the coming weeks.
"This is one of the most exciting campaigns I've worked on in terms of the sheer volume of athletes and the coordination needed to make this happen," added Postgame’s Jake Taraska. "Hollister had a great strategy of teaming up with some of the top players in college sports while also collaborating with hundreds of regionally relevant players to flood the market with a timely release and promotion. It's an incredibly smart approach to Name, Image & Likeness."
Hollister's Collegiate Graphics Shop includes tees, crewnecks, hoodies and hats, in sizes
Women’s XXS-XXL and Men’s XS-XXL, ranging from $29.95 to $59.95. All pieces are
available online now at www.hollisterco.com and in select stores.