Hollister Supports College Athletes Affected by Los Angeles Fires
With Los Angeles in the midst of some of the most destructive wildfires in California history, one brand that is a mainstay in NIL is using their platform to support local college athletes in need.
Hollister - the Abercrombie & Fitch Co-owned apparel brand inspired by Southern California - is collaborating with NIL agency Postgame to offer a helping hand, days after fires have killed at least 24 residents, displaced and evacuated thousands and destroyed more than 12,000 structures at last count.
The brand will be sending care packages of clothing to Southern California-based athletes who need it most - those who’ve lost their homes or who've had to evacuate and are in need of clothing while they wait until is safe to return home.
“We are deeply saddened by the wildfire tragedy taking place in and around Los Angeles," said Postgame CEO Bill Jula. "Our brand partner Hollister has been so kind as to extend support to members of the Postgame community that have been impacted. If you or an immediate family member who has been displaced and/or in need of clothing, please contact Postgame. Help is on the way.”
Hollister jumped into NIL in a big way earlier this sports season when they and Postgame coordinated the largest number of single day athlete social media posts in NIL history.
The brand's roster of athletes this Fall included National Champions, All-Americans and future top draft picks that supported Hollister's Collegiate Graphics Shop collection. To date, nearly 1,000 college athletes across 36 universities took part.
Two athletes who participated in Hollister campaigns this football season - Notre Dame's Riley Leonard and Ohio State's Will Howard - will face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 20 on ESPN.
Any Southern California college athletes impacted by the wildfires can contact Postgame via info@pstgm.com.