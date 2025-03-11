Horizon League Bets on NIL Revenue-Sharing to Boost National Relevance
In a somewhat surprising move, the Horizon League has announced that all member institutions will opt-in to the preliminarily approved House v. NCAA settlement.
Most notably, the settlement allows for direct revenue-sharing to student-athletes, with a permissive cap of $20.5 million to be distributed per school in the 2025-26 season.
If the settlement receives final approval this April, schools will be able to directly compensate athletes for athletic performance for the first time.
In addition, the recent practice of NIL pay-for-play contracts via NIL collectives will become restricted, placing athletic payment in the hands of schools rather than booster-funded collectives.
While most Power 4 institutions intend to pay up to the full $20.5 million cap, most schools will only revenue-share a fraction of those total funds.
For schools not offering FBS football, like those in the Horizon League, the necessary payroll to field a competitive athletics department centered around basketball will be much smaller.
Most high-major schools will prepare to allocate $3-4 million of their total revenue-sharing budget to their men’s basketball programs. Industry leaders believe that the absolute bare minimum to field a nationally relevant roster will come with a $1 million price tag.
Many schools and conferences have begun to opt in; however, the Horizon League is the weakest to fully commit to this new landscape of college sports.
Since 2021, the Horizon League has fluctuated between the 20th and 26th-ranked conference in Division I men’s basketball per Bart Torvik metrics, placing it near the bottom of the college hoops landscape.
As of now, the majority of conferences outside of the top 10 basketball leagues are granting schools autonomy to decide to opt in by themselves. However, what comes with that autonomy is the chance of falling behind.
Horizon League Commissioner Julie Roe Lach is careful not to lag behind, stating, “The Division I model is modernizing and our members intend to be a player in this next chapter. We talk a lot about major experiences with leadership and by taking this step, our presidents, chancellors, and athletics directors are putting critical pieces in place to continue to provide those experiences during this dynamic time in our industry.”
While all Power 4 conferences have automatically opted in to revenue-sharing, the decision to opt in follows the likes of non-power conference peers, the Coastal Athletic Association, the American Athletic Conference and the Mountain West Conference, which have similarly initiated conference-wide opt-in procedures.
The AAC and MWC dwarf the Horizon in level of play and revenue generation, allowing them to handle this transition better and provide financial resources for their athletes.
The only conference-wide opt-out has come from the Ivy League, which has taken a stance against payment predicated on athletic performance throughout the entire duration of NIL.
All schools who opt into the settlement will also opt into new roster limits that have the potential to displace thousands of athletes around the nation.
Previously, the NCAA did not limit the number of athletes that could participate on a team; they only restricted the number of scholarships that could be awarded.
For schools in more prominent conferences, roster limits have become a sunk cost of competing in the new landscape.
Schools that do not enjoy the spotlight of larger conferences are currently wrestling with the necessary cost and the potential outcomes of partaking in a professionalized model of college athletics. Some institutions that do not immediately opt in may be buying themselves time to create revenue streams that facilitate non-revenue athletics and a revenue-sharing regime.
Many smaller schools like North Dakota State, North Alabama and William and Mary (who rejected the CAA conference-wide vote) have decided against opting in for now, indicating the 2026-27 season will be the appropriate time for them to begin revenue-sharing.
At lesser-funded conferences, roster limits are not the only thing placing athletes in peril.
In January, Horizon League member Cleveland State University announced the dissolution of three Olympic sports programs; men’s wrestling, softball and women’s golf.
While university leadership did not expressly state that the House settlement was the reason for these cuts, the timing and necessary resources needed to revenue-share indicate a probable connection.
For many, the fear is that the recent cuts at Cleveland State are not an isolated incident in the Horizon League and for other smaller schools that plan to implement revenue-sharing.
With the need to maintain competitive basketball rosters, athletic resources must be reallocated toward revenue-sharing, leading to opportunities lost for administrators and athletes within athletic departments.
While many schools are looking at every possible avenue to increase their revenue streams, most will also have to divert funding away from Olympic sports.
The Horizon League has made a stance, placing basketball success at the top of its priority list.
Will Horizon League schools source enough revenue-sharing money to vault the conference into relevance?
Only time will tell.