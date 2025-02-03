House v. NCAA Legal Battle Enters Final Stretch With Approval Looming
With the April 7, 2025, approval hearing for the House v. NCAA settlement approaching, the legal battle over the future of athlete compensation is reaching a pivotal moment.
The $2.8 billion agreement, which aims to provide back pay to former athletes and allow schools to distribute up to $20.5 million annually in NIL payments, is being hailed as a landmark shift in college sports.
Yet, the settlement has drawn significant opposition from athletes, legal experts and even the U.S. Department of Justice, who has argued it introduces new restrictions while failing to fully correct past harms.
Among the most vocal critics are athletes and advocates including LSU Tigers megastar Olivia Dunne, who believes the settlement disproportionately benefits football and men’s basketball players at the expense of women and non-revenue sport athletes.
Title IX concerns have emerged as a major point of contention, with some objectors arguing the current allocation of back pay and future revenue-sharing payments could violate federal gender equity laws.
New roster limits embedded in the settlement have sparked similar backlash.
While scholarship caps will be lifted, schools will face fixed roster caps, meaning thousands of walk-on athletes could be forced out of programs.
Athletes who are not receiving scholarship money but still compete at the Division I level would have to either transfer or give up their playing careers altogether.
The Justice Department has warned that this provision may be an unfair restraint on athlete compensation and opportunities, calling it a "salary cap in disguise."
The broader antitrust implications of the deal have also drawn scrutiny. In a statement of interest filed before the presidential transition, the DOJ questioned the legality of the $20.5 million NIL cap, arguing that it effectively replaces one illegal restraint on athlete earnings with another. Athletes who opted out of the settlement have already filed a new lawsuit, led by former Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Kylin Hill, challenging the NCAA’s continued restrictions on compensation.
Despite the wave of objections, NCAA representatives and plaintiff attorneys argue the settlement remains the best possible outcome.
Steve Berman, lead attorney for the athlete-plaintiffs, has dismissed concerns that the settlement is unfair, asserting that the vast majority of athletes stand to benefit.
“With something as emotional as this, people are not all going to agree,” Berman said to USA Today. “But is the overall settlement fair? I think the judge will say, ‘Yes.’”
Judge Claudia Wilken will ultimately have the final say on whether the settlement moves forward or collapses under legal scrutiny.
If approved, the agreement would establish revenue sharing as a new reality in college sports while ending years of litigation. However, a rejection could send the case back into legal uncertainty, delaying potential compensation for thousands of athletes and forcing another prolonged court battle.
As the April 7 hearing approaches, both sides are preparing for the final push.
The settlement represents the most significant shift in athlete compensation in NCAA history, but its final form — and its impact on future generations of athletes — remains uncertain.