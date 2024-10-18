Houston's Basketball Coach Tackles NIL With Focus on Financial Literacy
As the Houston Cougars prepare to open their season against Jackson State on Nov. 4, head coach Kelvin Sampson has taken a candid approach to addressing the challenges and changes brought by the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era. During a recent media day, Sampson reflected on how the landscape of college basketball has shifted dramatically, with money now playing a central role in recruiting and player development.
"That's how you recruit today," Sampson stated, acknowledging that NIL deals are now a significant factor when building a team. "For old-timers, old school dudes, they cringe when they hear that. But that's part of adjusting and adapting."
Sampson is right about adapting. In the modern era of college sports, recruiting has become less about tradition and relationships and more about navigating the financial resources available to secure top talent. Sampson admits this change is unavoidable and requires a more pragmatic approach from coaches, particularly when managing talent and funding.
"Sometimes you have to make a decision on if you can sign a kid based on how much money you have left. And do you want to go and try and get more?" Sampson stated.
While NIL has undeniably transformed recruiting from a roster creation perspective, Sampson’s approach goes far beyond securing talent through financial incentives. Recognizing the complexities of a newfound income, Sampson has made financial literacy a mandatory part of his program. For many of his players and their families, the money flowing from NIL deals is their first experience with significant earnings. Sampson wants to ensure they are all well-prepared to handle it responsibly.
Sampson emphasizes the importance of financial education. He knows that financial stability is just as crucial to his players as success on the court, and his commitment to teaching his players about budgeting, taxes, and long-term planning speaks to his broader responsibility as a coach. By equipping his athletes with financial knowledge, Sampson ensures they’re set up for immediate success and prepared for life after basketball.
While many coaches are scrambling to attract players with promises of big NIL deals, Sampson is focused on the long-term well-being of his athletes. His approach benefits them not just during their time at Houston but also sets them up for future success, giving them the tools to manage their earnings and build sustainable careers.