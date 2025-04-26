How Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Salary Will Compare to His NIL Valuation
Colorado superstar quarterback Shedeur Sanders was certainly one of the biggest stars going into the 2025 NFL draft. But he wasn't drafted like one.
Expected by many to be selected in the first round on Thursday, Sanders fell all the way to the fifth round and landed with a team that many believed would pick him in the first round, the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns took him No. 144 overall. For comparison, his famous father, former NFL cornerback and Pro Football Hall of Fame selection Deion Sanders, was drafted No. 5 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 1989.
The younger Sanders’ fall to many was inexplicable. Last season he was named the Big 12 Conference offensive player of the year as he helped turn the Buffaloes back into a winning football program. He set a program record for touchdown passes on the season with 37, and his 74% completion rate was both a program and FBS record for a single season.
In just two seasons with the Buffs, he threw for 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He started his college career at Jackson State and put up great numbers there, too.
In the Name, Image and Likeness era, he dominated the landscape. He had one of the top NIL valuations in the country per On3Sports.com of $6.5 million. He had deals with brands like Nike, Gatorade, Beats by Dre, Google, and the 5430 Alliance. Many of those deals are likely to follow him into the NFL.
That’s good news, because his NFL salary won’t meet his NIL valuation.
The NFL uses a slotting system for rookie salaries, based on where a player is selected. For instance, his teammate, Travis Hunter, was selected No. 2 overall. The slot for that selection is expected to be $46.5 million over four seasons, including a $30 million signing bonus. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected Hunter, can sign him to a fifth-year option after his third season.
From there, the salary slots drop. USA TODAY published a piece on the projected salary slots for players selected in the second and third rounds of the draft, which occurred on Friday.
The No. 102 pick, the last in the third round, was projected for a four-year deal worth $5.96 million, with a projected $1.083 million signing bonus.
Sanders’ pick, No. 144 overall, is expected to get a four-year deal worth $4.6 million.
That means that Sanders’ initial NFL contract will be well below his NIL valuation, something that few expected going into the draft. That’s because the salary slots continue to drop on the third day.