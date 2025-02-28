Howard University Launches Historic NIL Initiative to Benefit Women’s Basketball
While the perception of NIL in college sports is largely transactional, the Howard Bison is focusing on a groundbreaking campaign that invests in the future of their women’s basketball team.
Howard Lady Bison basketball announced a historical name, image, and likeness initiative, 100 Women for Howard: A Legacy in Motion, taking place on March 6.
In honor of Women’s History Month, the event will bring together 100 influential women in sports and business to invest in their women athletes.
It’s a refreshing campaign aimed at not just the immediate NIL opportunities for their women’s basketball players, but also at setting them up for success in their futures after collegiate sports.
Howard athletic director Kery Davis spoke on the significance of the upcoming initiative in a press release, emphasizing the connection with resources on and off the field.
“This initiative reflects the strength and unity of women in sports and business,” Davis said. “Howard has a storied tradition of excellence, and with the support of 100 Women for Howard, we are taking another major step toward advancing our women's athletic programs.”
The event highlights Lady Bisons head coach Ty Grace’s vision for a competitive and innovative program in the current landscape of college sports.
"This is more than just an event—it’s a movement,” Grace said. “We are building a legacy for young women in sports, providing them with the resources, opportunities, and support they need to succeed on and off the court. With the backing of 100 powerful women, we can make an immediate and lasting impact."
Mecca Made NIL Collective, leading the initiative, stands out from how the entities usually operate nationwide. Most collectives heavily prioritize men's football and basketball teams, mirroring the future of NIL in college sports.
The new administration rescinded the previous ruling of the impending House settlement for revenue sharing adhering to Title IX, effectively leaving women out of the conversation entirely.
Mecca Made NIL Collective exclusively focuses on name, image, and likeness opportunities for Howard women’s basketball players.
Contributions for the initiative will help the women build their brands, gain financial stability, and instill a path for success after the end of their collegiate careers.
Event organizer April Taylor spoke of the honor it is to champion the event that is such a valuable asset to the women of Howard athletics.
“This is about legacy-building, creating opportunities, and ensuring that the next generation of women in sports has the support they deserve,” Taylor said. “It’s time for us to show up and show out for Howard Women’s Basketball.”