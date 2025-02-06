Hubert Davis Plans to Adjust UNC’s Approach to NIL with Key Staff Additions
The North Carolina Tar Heels have not been up to snuff on the court this year. With fourth-year head coach Hurbert Davis nearing his worst record as head coach since taking the helm in 2021, something needs a change in Chapel Hill.
Recognizing this, Davis knows an augmentation on how his program works is necessary.
“I am gonna increase the staff, and it’s needed. I never would have thought in the four years that I took the job that I’m 100% (on) what is needed is a general manager. There’s just so much stuff out there,” Davis said to the Fayetteville Observer.
While some may be confused by Davis's sudden concession, college basketball has greatly changed since he took the reigns for the Tar Heels.
NIL, the transfer portal and the emergence of international scouting have reshaped roster management, turning what was once a pretty straightforward process into an all-consuming endeavor.
Davis, who stepped into the UNC job in 2021 with the hope of continuing the program’s rich tradition, now finds himself adjusting to a reality where coaching alone isn’t enough. The Tar Heels’ struggles this season have made that reality painfully clear, prompting Davis to finally acknowledge that the old model no longer applies.
“The old model for Carolina basketball just doesn’t work," he said. "It’s not sustainable. It has to build out, because there’s so many things in play with NIL, the transfer portal, agents, international players. You just need a bigger staff to be able to maintain things. You need a bigger staff so I can do what I’m supposed to be doing, and that’s coaching basketball.”
The programs biggest shift in will be the hiring of a general manager, a position that has quickly become a necessity in college basketball. UNC now follows the lead of programs like the Duke Blue Devils, Boston College Eagles, and Syracuse Orange, which have all brought in GMs to oversee roster construction and NIL negotiations.
Davis plans to further expand UNC’s staff to include a director of marketing and fundraising for NIL, a video coordinator, and a recruiting graphics coordinator, positions that were unheard of in college basketball just a decade ago but are now essential in maintaining a competitive program.
With the Tar Heels teetering on the edge of another disappointing season, Davis’s willingness to adapt signals a much-needed shift for the program. The days of relying solely on tradition and pedigree are gone, UNC must evolve or risk falling further behind in this rapidly changing enviornment.
Whether these structural changes will translate to success on the court remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: coaches are finally acknowledging that the game is different now, and that they must change with it to survive.