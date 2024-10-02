Hunter, Jeanty, Ward and Others Receive College Football 25 Ratings Buff
EA Sports Has Announced a bevy of high-profile mid-season ratings updates to College Football 25. Included in the mass update are Heisman contenders, Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, and Nico Iamaleava. With the implementation of NIL in college athletics, the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game has been able to feature the actual representations of college athletes, allowing developers to adjust ratings as the season goes on.
After an eleven-year hiatus of EA Sports college football video games ended this year the addition of mid-season ratings is just another bonus for fans of the storied franchise in what looks to be the best iteration of the series yet.
This will come as no surprise to college football fans, but University of Colorado’s Travis Hunter has received a two-point boost to his overall rating. He now sits at 97, and is the best player in the game. Alongside his overall rating boost Hunter now holds a 93 (+6) catch in traffic rating and a 77 (+10) hit power rating.
Group of Five powerhouse Boise State has been led by outstanding play from their star running back Ashton Jeanty. The folks at EA Sports have taken keen notice to the half-back’s sublime start to the season as he is averaging 10.3 yards per carry and already has amassed thirteen rushing touchdowns. Accordingly, they have boosted his overall rating four points to 96. Individual attributes that have been boosted include buffs to his now carrying rating of 84 (+4) and a boost to his now 93 (+2) rated speed.
Cam Ward has led Miami to their best start in the NIL era, and it looks as if the massive NIL collective spending that the Hurricanes have continually boasted may finally be paying off. Leading the charge is transfer QB Cam Ward who now holds a 91 (+2) overall rating, leapfrogging Alabama’s Jalen Milroe for the top QB in the game -- many fans have already expressed disappointment in Milroe not receiving a buff in the latest update. Ward has received major boosts to Throw on the Run 96 (+6) and Break Sack 95 (+6) attributes.
Last of the Heisman hopefuls, Tennessee signal caller Nico Iamaleava, has jumped to an 88 (+2) overall rating. After leading the Vols to dominant wins in the first four contests of the season, they now rank fourth in the nation and appear poised to finally capture a coveted CFP playoff berth. Iamaleava has received a boost to his Throw Accuracy Deep now sitting an 87 (+2) and an insane buff to his Break Sack which now boasts an 88 (+14) rating.
While many are upset about Milroe not receiving a buff, many Alabama players have been favorably adjusted by the EA Sports team in the wake of their electric win over rival Georgia: Linebacker Jihaad Campbell 89 (+4), Wide Receiver Ryan Williams 82(+1), and Cornerback Zabien Brown 82 (+1) all have positively impacted by the new update.
Other notable players making massive jumps include: Michigan running back Kalel Mullings 87 (+6), Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson 87 (+13), Rutgers center Gus Zilinkas 86 (+7), Duke safety Terry Moore 86 (+10), Oklahoma cornerback Kani Walker 85 (+9), and Buffalo cornerback Marquis Cooper 80 (+27).