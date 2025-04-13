Impact of NIL On College Football Shines Through In 2023 Quarterback Class
The world of college football was recently shook by the news that quarterback Nico Iamaleava would be entering the transfer portal after dealing with NIL issues with the Tennessee Volunteers.
With Iamaleava being one of the latest high-profile cases of transferring due to NIL complications, the future of the sport is once again a popular topic of conversation.
To get a look at how the sport has truly changed, and not just with players constantly leaving, all one has to do is take a look at the quarterback recruiting class from back in 2023.
Of the top 10 players in the class, seven have transferred.
Some have gone that route because of coaches, some because of playing time and some have been very public about NIL.
There are a handful of intriguing stories still going on with this recruiting class as they enter their third year in college.
Arch Manning
Manning was the top overall player in the class and also happens to still be with the team he originally committed to. He is the only player in the top six who can still say that.
He will get his first chance to start the year as the true starter coming up soon, but the Texas Longhorns were sure to not let him hit in the portal.
This is an interesting scenario where NIL could actually play a role in extending a top player's career with a team.
There has been plenty of speculation of Manning staying in school for all four years to take advantage of just how much money he is making and continuing to develop before taking on the NFL.
Before, few people would take that risk and just declare as soon as they are a lock to be taken highly.
Jaden Rashada
Prior to the recent Iamaleava news, Rashada had the most notortious NIL complications.
He was orginally supposed to go to the Miami Hurricanes before the Florida Gators swooped in with a bigger number. He never received his money, though, and has now been to a few different schools.
The 21-year-old is still in the transfer portal and actively suing the Gators for fraud.
Jackson Arnold
Arnold is an interesting case of NIL allowing someone the chance to really fail upwards.
He was the fourth-ranked quarterback in the class and ended up with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Over two seasons he completed 62.6% of his passes for 1,984 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.
He ended up getting benched by the Sooners but was able to transfer to Auburn with an NIL deal allegedly worth around $1.5 million.