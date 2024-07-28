Incoming LSU Softball Player Using NIL Deal to Spread Positivity
A lot of focus when it comes to NIL in the collegiate sports landscape is on football and basketball. They are the most popular sports and there are some massive amounts of money thrown around in college sport’s version of free agency.
But, the NIL money is used on all different sports. At LSU, an NIL deal was signed by incoming freshman Alix Franklin where she became a brand ambassador for I Am Second.
I Am Second is a non-profit based in Dallas that gives resources to anyone who wants “take the next step to embrace a new identity of putting God and others first.”
Franklin, who recently graduated from St. Amant High School in Louisiana, found a ton of success on the softball field. She helped her school win three consecutive state titles and hopes to bring similar success to LSU.
Having the chance to play for her hometown college and spread the word about something she is passionate about is an opportunity that Franklin is very grateful for.
“I’ve always dreamed of playing college softball so that I could tell people about Jesus,” Franklin said in a social media post announcing the partnership. “Being a part of this organization allows me to use my platform as an LSU athlete to share the gospel and use my gifts, talents and abilities for his glory.”
On the field, Franklin is incredibly accomplished. Along with the three state titles, she was very productive at the plate.
A corner infielder, she hit .533 as a senior with 18 home runs, 42 RBIs and 57 runs scored. Opponents didn’t want any part of her usually, as she was also walked 47 times.
That respect from the opposition was earned with a dominant junior season. Franklin hit even better that season with a .544 batting average and crushed 22 home runs.
Her performance was always recognized, as he was a member of the all-state team four times. Her coach at St. Amant, Amy Pitre, spoke very highly of Franklin.
“Last year she was great, but there was not as much pressure,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre told the Baton Rouge Advocate. “This year the pressure was there, and Alix was great again.”
As talented in the classroom as on the field, Franklin recorded a 4.0 GPA. She can do it all and earned the unique NIL deal she signed.