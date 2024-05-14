Incoming Washington Transfer Secures $2 Million NIL Deal
Great Osobor, the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and top available player in the NCAA transfer portal, has committed to Washington. According to a document reviewed by ESPN, Osobor has name, image and likeness agreements in place that will give him a $2 million valuation, the highest in college basketball this season. His NIL agreements, which include marketing assurances, were negotiated by agent George Lanberg of GSL sports.
“I would like to thank God for putting me in this position,” Osobor said. “Washington will allow me to maximize my potential as a player in my final year of college basketball. Coach Sprinkle has been with me every step of the way since I came from England, and I cannot wait to help the Huskies get back to the NCAA tournament.”
ESPN reports that he committed to Washington over similar opportunities from Louisville and Texas Tech.
After spending two seasons at Montana State where he was recruited by Coach Sprinkle, he has one year of college eligibility left. Osobor and Sprinkle have a special relationship, as Osobor has followed Sprinkle to Utah State and now to Washington.
“It’s a blessing to pbe put in the position I am in now, and I look forward to using my platform to proudly represent my family and be a role model to my two younger sisters,” Osobor said.
Osobor has a big presence on the court, standing at 6-foot-8. His record is just as impressive as his height - averaging 17.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game last season as he helped Utah State win the Mountain West regular-season championship and earn an at-large NCAA tournament bid. Utah State beat TCU in the first round before losing to eventual national championship finalist Purdue.
Osobor, who comes from very little, has the opportunity to make life-changing money in his final year of college basketball. His NIL valuation is a testament to the changing college sports landscape where players can now make huge sums.
“I was not a highly recruited plater coming out of England, with only a few Division I offers,” Osobor said. “Assistant coach Chris Haslam had a huge part in recruiting me to Montana State, and I owe him a lot for that. I am more motivated than ever to show young kids that it doesn’t matter where you come from. If you put in the work and necessary sacrifice, your time will come.”