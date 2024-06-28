Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History in Wild Statistic
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has had to deal with a lot of media criticism and scrutiny throughout her rookie season. After becoming a national sensation during her college basketball career, things have not gone as smoothly as a professional.
There are two sides split right down the middle when it comes to Clark.
One side believes she has the potential to be the greatest WNBA player ever and that she has completely changed the outlook for women's basketball. The other believes she's overrated and will fail at the professional level.
Despite all of the things that could distract Clark, she has remained focused on basketball. Even though many are already calling her a "bust," she actually made WNBA history on Thursday night.
According to a statistic shared by StatMamba on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark has become the fastest player in league history to record 300+ points, 100+ rebounds, and 100+ assists.
StatMamba also shared that Clark tied the WNBA rookie record for most consecutive games with 15 points and five assists.
After the Fever's loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday night, the young superstar also leads the league in three-pointers made.
While there have certainly been hurdles to start her professional career, Clark is still making a massive impact. She is off to a good start overall.
Throughout her first 19 career games, Clark has averaged 16.2 points per game to go along with 6.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. She has averaged a concerning 5.6 turnovers per game.
In addition to those averages, the 22-year-old has shot 40.1 percent from the floor overall and has knocked down 35.5 percent of her three-point attempts.
Gone are the days of dominating with the Iowa Hawkeyes. During that time period she was a star on and off the court. Fans loved her and she was very rarely attacked by the media.
Off the court, Clark set up a nice success story for herself. As noted by Business Insider, Clark racked up an NIL valuation of $3.1 million. Even away from basketball she was winning at the highest level.
Expect to see the Indiana star continue to perform at a high level and ignore the media distractions. She is making history in the WNBA already. No matter what the critics say, she's absolutely living up to the hype with the Fever.