Indiana Fever Superstar Caitlin Clark Breaks Yet Another Record
The Indiana Fever were unable to keep their impressive winning ways going on Friday night against the Minnesota Lynx, falling by a final score of 99-88.
Despite the loss, Fever superstar Caitlin Clark put together another strong performance.
Clark ended up scoring 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists. She shot 8-for-21 from the floor overall and knocked down five of her 10 three-point attempts.
In the loss, Clark ended up breaking yet another record. She has officially made the most three-pointers in a single season in the Fever's franchise history with 107 after last night's game.
Even though Indiana ended up losing the game, Clark has led them to the playoffs. They were able to lock up a spot recently.
After starting the season off a brutal 1-8, the Fever have rebounded strong. Following their Friday night loss to the Lynx, they sit at 18-17.
When it comes to Clark, she has lived up to the hype and then some. As a rookie, she has been breaking records what seems like each and every week. She is the clear-cut Rookie of the Year, although there is still a hot debate brewing between her and Angel Reese in the media.
Clark has played in 35 games so far this year, averaging 19.0 points per game to go along with 8.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. She has shot 42.3 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 34.9 percent of her three-point attempts.
Those numbers show just how dominant she has been.
In the three games she has played so far in September, Clark has averaged 25.7 points, 10.0 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game. As the season has moved forward, she has continually gotten better.
All of that being said, the next thing on her list is to lead Indiana to postseason success. Simply being able to lead the Fever to the playoffs in her first season is an impressive feat. Finding a way to win a playoff series would be an even bigger accomplishment.
Expect to see Clark continue playing at the elite level she has been showing in recent weeks. She has taken her play to a new level and it's not a coincidence that Indiana has started winning big at the same time she has started playing like a superstar each and every night.
She is adding WNBA success to her already amazing resume of success in college and being one of the most prolific women's basketball players from a financial perspective. Even in college, she was given an NIL valuation of $3.1 million.
Everything Clark touches seems to turn to gold.