Indiana Fever Superstar Caitlin Clark Honored with Butter Sculpture
When the Indiana Fever drafted Caitlin Clark, it was clear that they were getting a generational superstar.
She is the most popular women's basketball player in the history of the game and the impact of that fact has been felt by how much viewership the WNBA has received this season.
Clark has become a fan favorite to many and hated by many others. She is one of the most polarizing athletes ever seen in professional sports.
During her college career, Clark broke record after record. She also was extremely successful in the NIL marketplace.
After everything was said and done, On3 had given here a massive NIL valuation of $3.4 million.
Following her impressive career on and off the court in college, the leap to the WNBA has proven to be one that she has handled very well. However, there are many who are waiting and hoping that she fails.
Thankfully, Clark has found a way to rise above the hate and criticism. She has simply focused on playing basketball.
In her rookie season with the Fever, Clark has played in 26 games, averaging 17.1 points per game to go along with 8.2 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. She has averaged 5.6 turnovers per game, which needs to come down. In addition to those averages, Clark has shot 40.5 percent from the floor and 32.7 percent from the three-point line.
All of that being said, Clark was recently honored at the Iowa State Fair with a cool, but also a weird thing. A butter sculpture was made of her.
That's right, a sculpture, made of legitimate butter, was unveiled.
Simply being able to make something like that out of butter is an amazing feat in and of itself. However, it also shows just how popular Clark has become.
While she didn't end up making the Olympic team this year, she did make the WNBA All-Star Game. She's also in the middle of competing for the Rookie of the Year award, with Angel Reese being her primary competition. The WNBA Playoffs are also something she's trying to lead Indiana to.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Clark. Hopefully, she will continue living up to the hype on the court and become the all-time superstar that she has been built up to be.
All of that being said, the impact she has made on women's sports deserves to be recognized. There will always be haters and critics, but Clark has done an amazing job of being a beacon for women's basketball and sports in general and she has carried herself in the right way.