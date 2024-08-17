Indiana Fever Superstar Caitlin Clark Makes More WNBA History
The Indiana Fever made their much anticipated return from the Olympic break in the WNBA season and took on the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night. Caitlin Clark was back on full display and she did not disappoint.
Clark led her team to a big 98-89 win over the Mercury and put up big numbers doing it.
When everything was said and done, Clark scored 29 points to go along with 10 assists and five rebounds. She shot 8-for-16 from the floor and knocked down four of her 11 three-point attempts. Clark also made nine of her 10 free throws.
Fans could not have been happier with that performance.
According to Stat Mamba on X, Clark also made more WNBA history during the win.
She became the first WNBA player in the history of the league to score 50+ points and record 25+ assists over any two-game span. That record is just another sign of how good Clark has already become at the professional level.
All season long, Clark has been met by criticism and doubters. She has a very large portion of fans in her corner, but there is a very loud group of people who very openly dislike her.
Most of those fans are in the Angel Reese fan club. The two rivals are also battling for the Rookie of the Year Award this season, although Clark has clearly been the better player.
On the season, Clark has played in 27 games, averaging 17.6 points per game to go along with 8.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. She has averaged 5.6 turnovers per game as well which needs to come down, but overall the numbers have been great.
From a shooting perspective, she has hit 40.9 percent of her shot attempts and 32.9 percent of her three-pointers.
Clark has truly taken the WNBA by storm with the Fever.
Before she made the jump to the WNBA, she was arguably the best women's college basketball player ever. She was also an absolute star in the NIL marketplace.
On3 gave her a shocking $3.4 million NIL valuation at the end of her career. She was ranked No. 4 on the NIL 100 list.
It will be interesting to see what Clark ends up doing throughout the rest of the season and whether or not she wins Rookie of the Year. She has already made a ton of WNBA history and doesn't appear ready to slow down just yet.