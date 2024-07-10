Inside Look at What EA Sports Paid Arch Manning to Appear in College Football 25
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning made massive news in the college football world on Tuesday afternoon. After a long wait, he agreed to allow his image and name to be used in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game.
As college football fans and video game lovers await for the game to be released on July 19th, massive hype is erupting about it.
No college football game has been made since NCAA Football 14 back in 2013. People can't wait to play the game and now one of the biggest stars in college football will officially be in it.
Manning took to social media on X to make the announcement.
The nephew of NFL legends Peyton Manning and Eli Manning has already created a lot of success for himself in the NIL marketplace. He is ranked No. 2 among all college football athletes by On3. His NIL valuation is currently projected at $2.8 million.
What exactly is Manning getting in order to allow his name and image to appear in College Football 25? That answer has been revealed.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, Manning will get paid between $50,000 to $60,000 to promote the video game itself. He will also receive $600 and a copy of the game for choosing to opt in and allow his name and image to be used by EA Sports.
Needless to say, Manning knows how to make money already. That is a great deal for simply saying yes to allow a video game to feature him.
Manning has only thrown five career passes at the college level. He isn't expected to play this season, barring an injury or Quinn Ewers struggling. However, he's arguably the most popular name in the nation.
Looking ahead to the future, the young Texas quarterback is also already being viewed as a potential No. 1 draft pick. NFL teams are already interested in him.
While fans may not get a chance to watch him play this season, he is already written in as the Longhorns' starting quarterback in 2025. Whether he gets on the field or waits until next year, Manning is not far away from getting his chance to launch himself into football superstardom.