Iowa Basketball Players Collaborate with 'Return On You' for Deeper Fan Experiences
As part of the newest name, image, and likeness (NIL) dealings, Return On You (ROY) has launched new dealings with Iowa Women's Basketball stars Sydney Affolter and AJ Edinger.
Affolter and Edinger posted on their Instagram pages that they were entering the partnership with ROY, an app that is dedicated to Iowa fans. ROY gives fans the chance to directly donate funds to their favorite players.
The two players annonced that they were dedicating to elevating women's sports, noting the impact that fans have on the world of sports.
"Roy is an innovative two-way NIL marketplace. Roy gives fans an even louder voice by allowing them to support athletes and teams with their wallets, not just their lungs. While giving athletes the opportunity to promote their talent and maximize their full financial potential. With Roy, fans and athletes both get the “W”.
ROY has partnered with many major athletes of the game, including:
Chief Borders, LB, Pittsburgh
Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee
Caden Durham, RB, LSU
Daylen Everette, DB, Georgia
Jimmy Horn, Jr., Colorado
Avery Johnson, QB, Kansas State
Koi Perich, DB, Minnesota
Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
Darius Taylor, RB, Minnesota
With these athletes, ROY continues to grow each and every season, bringing new players and fans into the mix.
To start, fans can download the mobile app and search for their favorite players. Fans can choose to donate any amount of money to the athlete's ROY pool with direct payments.
The athletes will then create exclusive videos at certain points in the year, assuring that fans are compensated for their donations.
"At the end of the season, your favorite athlete will create four videos, personally sharing updates and insights with all supporters. They’re paid from the pooled funds after each video, ensuring they’re compensated only for the content they create."
There is a refund guarentee for any fans that commit to an athlete that may leave their agreement with ROY, ensuring the best experience for fans.