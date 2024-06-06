Iowa State’s Rocco Becht Is Utilizing NIL Money For Noble Cause
As the world of NIL continues to grow bigger, we are seeing college players use money for many different reasons. Some are buying fancy things, while others are using their funds for outreach purposes.
One of those players is Iowa State Cyclones' quarterback Rocco Becht. After a good season in 2023, Becht is utilizing his NIL money for an extremely noble cause.
According to a statement from the We Will Collective, Becht is using his NIL money to fund a football camp for kids. Now that's a great way to use the money and to give back to the community.
We Will Collective made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In his statement about the move, Becht opened up about his decision and revealed his reasoning for using his NIL money this way.
“The state of Iowa and our community has given so much love to me and my family and we wanted to find a way to give back. Perry has gone through so much in the past year and this was a small way to show support and provide a fun day for the kids in Perry.”
Brent Blum, the director of We Will Collective, also made a statement. He made it clear that Becht is the one who decided to pursue this opportunity.
“This was entirely Rocco’s idea and we are honored to be able to help him make this a reality."
While this is a great effort to give back from Becht, he is also focused on helping Iowa State compete in 2024. He put together a solid year in 2023, but still has more room to grow as a player.
During the 2023 college football season, Becht ended up completing 62.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,120 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also picked up 63 yards and three more touchdowns on the ground.
The sky is the limit for Becht moving forward. He has shown off impressive skill on the gridiron and is now showing off some top-notch character. Becht is the kind of guy that you can't help but root for to succeed.
It will be interesting to see how the world of NIL continues changing in the coming years. How players use the money will also be intriguing to watch. Becht has decided to focus on giving back, which is an amazing sight to see from a young player.