Iowa State Star Shares Keys to Social Media Health in UScellular NIL Campaign
Wireless carrier UScellular has made their mark in NIL over the past two years, supporting women in particular, as they connect with fans on social media, block out negativity across platforms and stay present in daily lives.
Ahead of Women's History Month, International Women’s Day and March Madness, the Chicago-based brand has expanded their athlete content storylines with two Hawkeye State basketball stars.
Iowa State All-American Audi Crooks and Iowa All-Big 10 performer Hannah Stuelke partnered with UScellular prior to the season to promote the “Life in US Mode” content series that highlights healthy digital habits.
Now, the duo has returned for another round of storytelling to share their own experiences and advice to young women on social media.
While women's sports in general - and college basketball specifically - has all-time momentum across the cultural landscape, social media is still a source of personal scrutiny.
According to a report - that UScellular shared - by Loughborough University, up to one third of social posts aimed at athletes are negative, and female athletes are disproportionately affected.
Sports Illustrated spoke with Crooks - who is currently averaging 23 points and 7.7 rebounds for the 21-10 Cyclones - about her UScellular partnerships, balancing life with social media and advice for the next generation of female athletes.
What has it been like to work with UScellular for an extended NIL campaign and on this new chapter in particular?
"I decided that I wanted to partner with UScellular because they are really focused on taking a time out away from from screens and the phones, which I think is kind of unique just because it's a phone company asking you to put the phones down. That's something that's really, really important and integral as a student-athlete, as a female athlete, and just as a human in general. So many of us are glued to our phones and it's good to take a step away and remember what's really important."
How do you do that - as a student, as a student-athlete and as a student-athlete deep in the NIL space?
"A lot of times for me, I like to put my phone on DND (Do Not Disturb) or as UScellular calls it, 'Life in US Mode.' So just making sure that the buzzing and the noises don't distract me, going on a walk with a teammate and just being outside, being in nature, connecting with nature. Outside of a screen, it could be picking up a guitar and playing and having a self-care day doing things that make me happy outside of using the internet. That's kind of what I go to."
What has your experience on social media been like and what advice do you have for younger girls on how to balance it?
"My social media experience has definitely been interesting just because it's grown a lot over the last few years with attention that I didn't necessarily see myself getting. It's been great and it's definitely helping grow the game but with the attention comes criticism and sometimes that can be distracting if you let it."
"People are always going to have opinions but that's why it's so important - and my advice would be - to remember the things that are most important to you like the people that are most important to you, because when you want to step away from that screen, those are the things that are going to be solid. Those are the things that are going to make you feel better if you're feeling bad. Those are things that are going to help you throughout your journey as an athlete, as a student and as a young woman."
As you're navigating the NIL space, what are your overall objectives and what kind of legacy do you want to leave behind for young girls looking up to you?
"My objective is to view myself first of all, like I am a person. I'm a daughter, I'm a basketball player, I'm all those things, but also remembering that I am also a business. I'm a brand, so partnering with people that are authentic to myself and that put out the good vibes, the happy energy and the happy go lucky mindset that I choose to live my life with. Emulating my morals through my deals, through my partnerships and remaining true to who I am. That's the kind of impact and legacy that I want to leave."
In the Cyclones' regular season finale, they upset No. 14 Kansas State with Crooks pouring in a career-high 36 points.
She is the fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
Crooks also extended her double figures streak to 63 straight games.
Iowa State next heads to the Big 12 Tournament.