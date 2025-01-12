Jacksonville State Receiver, Son of Legendary Wrestler, Offered WWE NIL Deal
Brock Rechsteiner is a wide receiver at Jacksonville State University. Through three seasons of college football, he’s caught 16 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns.
The vast majority of that came during his junior season, in which the Gamecocks went 9-5, won the Conference USA championship game and lost to Ohio in the Cure Bowl.
That isn’t a career that necessarily spells Name, Image and Likeness deal from a nationally-recognized brand. But, Rechsteiner was recently offered an NIL deal with WWE.
There is a reason — he has an in.
His father is Scott Rechsteiner, who is better known to wrestling fans as Scott Steiner. He is a four-time world champion and is considered the eight WCW Triple Crown champion.
He’s wrestled in basically every major professional organization and enjoyed a career that spanned from the late 1980s to 2020.
In 2022, he and his brother, Rick, who wrestled as tag team partners for most of their respective careers, were inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame.
But, given that it’s professional wrestling, there are rivalries and bad blood. In the past, Steiner and one of professional wrestling’s biggest names, Triple H, haven’t been on the best of terms, inside or outside the ring.
The former wrestling star, whose real name is Paul Levesque, is now the chief content officer of WWE.
But, the perceived bad blood wasn’t enough to keep Triple H from offering Steiner’s son, the rising senior at Jacksonville State, an NIL deal.
“I left with a lot of hard feelings, but, at some point, you gotta let it be,” Steiner said to Busted Open Radio recently. “You can’t be angry the whole time. You can’t hold a grudge. Plus, some people that you have a grudge against probably don’t even know anyways, and I didn’t want to screw up anything for [Bron], so I just buried the hatchet. Matter of fact, Hunter called me the other day, probably three weeks ago, and offered my boy an NIL Deal.”
Brock Rechsteiner may be destined for the family business one day. Scott Steiner’s son, and Brock’s cousin, Bron Breakker, competes on Raw and is the reigning Intercontinental champion.
Bron, whose real name is Bronson Rechsteiner, played football at Kennesaw State and even signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before he was cut and started his pro wrestling career.