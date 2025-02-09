Jameis Winston Puts Positive Spin On NIL Translating To Success In NFL
As the former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, Jameis Winston undoubtedly would have received one of the top NIL deals in college football if it had been allowed at the time.
Rather than focusing on that, Winston offered a refreshing outlook on name, image, and likeness along with the movement awarded by the transfer portal.
Winston was the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy at the time and did so while leading the Florida State Seminoles to a national championship in 2013 over the Auburn Tigers in a pre-NIL era.
As On3 Sports reports, Winston spoke with Front Office Sports on Radio Row at Super Bowl LIX about the positives he sees in the current landscape of college football.
While many have valid qualms about the unregulated nature of NIL deals and the complete lack of restrictions on portal movement that cause roster retention issues, Winston offers a converse perspective.
His take might not apply to all positions, but Winston sees quarterbacks in particular transitioning better to the NFL because of exposure to multiple schemes and opposing defenses.
“I do think it is allowing the quarterback position to get more prepared for the NFL, as we see with Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow, and Michael Penix,” Winston said. “They’re able to come into the league at 24, 25 years old with elite experience, being at different conferences, facing different defenses, and playing a lot of football to allow them to have a great career in the NFL.”
There has been a notable problem with developing quarterbacks at the NFL level as teams often decline to apply the necessary patience and teaching.
Winston cited multiple prospects that were able to adjust to the pro level because of their experience adapting to different programs throughout their college careers.
Daniels won NFL offensive rookie of the year after leading the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship. Nix finished behind him in third place. Penix took over midseason for Kirk Cousins and slotted naturally into the starting role.
Many see the decisions made by quarterbacks who elect to transfer to a program for one final year rather than enter the draft as monetary decisions. Fairly many college players are making much more than their projected rookie contracts.
However, the reasoning could be twofold. Perhaps college quarterbacks are seeing the lack of development of rookie starters and subsequent discarding of deemed failures.
One doesn’t need to look further than quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold as examples of early write-offs that were clearly wrong fits.
It’s commendable for Winston to see the good in a situation that he stood to benefit from ten years ago. Instead of harping on the loss for his generation, Winston instead is focusing on the bigger picture for both college football and the professional league.
“I try to see the good in everything,” Winston said. “Obviously, I’m disappointed that the NCAA could not find a way to have NIL back when I was playing because we’d have made a lot of money.”
Winston sees real value in the opportunity that NIL and the transfer portal movement award college players. The only downside he noted was the elimination of dynasties as teams move closer to a rental model.
“I’m excited about the opportunity that it awards the players," he said. "But I do kind of miss the growth and development of seeing these dynasties prepare. I don’t think we’ll ever see college football dynasties anymore because it’s about who can spend more.”
While that notion is undeniable, dynasties are perhaps not the worst thing to lose out on in exchange for a true pathway of development. College football and the NFL both suffer from a poor trajectory of quarterback play, and the sport is better off with this new future.