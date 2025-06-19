James Franklin reveals potential change in who will run college football
As college athletics adjusts to the new status quo in the aftermath of the House Settlement, Penn State head coach James Franklin believes there is a new "entity" that will run college football.
The Nittany Lions are coming off a record-breaking season under Franklin, who is entering his 12th season at the helm.
Penn State had never won as many as 13 games in a single-season, something that was accomplished in 2024, along with the school's first College Football Playoff appearance.
Competitiveness within the NIL space has been a key part in Penn State's rise to national contention.
Behind Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan, the Nittany Lions are projected to spend $13.7 million in NIL funds to field its roster in 2025, the third-most in the conference and 11th nationally, per NCAA estimates.
The House Settlement brings a new process to NIL workings beginning July 1, as the new revenue sharing model will allow participating schools to allocate up to $20.5 million to athletes this year.
Additionally, the College Sports Commission's NIL Go clearinghouse – ran by Deloitte – will be responsible for processing all NIL deals worth over $600.
Franklin believes that the new entity will extend to more than the NIL space and ultimately run college football.
"The way I kind of understand it is this is revenue sharing rules and NIL rules kind of are all under this umbrella,” Franklin said Wednesday on "The Triple Option." “But I would also say that I really think it’s pretty much going to be everything. I think football is going to be run by this entity. I don’t want to use the term that we’re breaking away. But I think football is going to be run by this entity.”
"I think at the end of the day, everything is going to fall under this umbrella,” Franklin continued. “Because the reality is, right now, it’s going to be the Big Ten commissioner, the SEC commissioner, and this entity. People are going to get upset when I say that, but they’re going to be the ones running it and, obviously, other commissioners from other conferences are going to have a voice as well.”
Only time will tell if the new NIL parameters will be effective as planned. There are potential hurdles, such as state laws – like a bill recently introduced in Michigan – being passed to limit the commission's authority.