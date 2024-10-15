Jedd Fisch on NIL Challenges as Washington Struggles in 2024
After a remarkable 2023 season that saw the Washington Huskies make it to the College Football Playoff National Championship, the 2024 season has been anything but smooth sailing for first-year head coach Jedd Fisch. The team has already racked up three losses, including a rough 40-16 blowout last Saturday at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Washington is struggling to keep up with college football's elite programs, and now Fisch is turning attention to what he sees as a growing problem: the financial divide driven by NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals.
On Monday, Fisch spoke candidly about the impact of money in college football, particularly NIL deals' role in widening the gap between powerhouse programs and everyone else. When asked by The Seattle Times about the competitive imbalance in the sport, Fisch didn’t hold back.
"The new world order of college football will allow us to be able to spend what other programs are spending, and when you have that opportunity, it's going to be much more of a level playing field than what it is right now in college football," he said. Fisch cited Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks as prime examples of NIL-driven powerhouses, adding, "We all saw what the Ohio State-Oregon game looked like. That was a battle of two $20 million rosters."
While Fisch raised a legitimate concern about the widening financial chasm in the sport, his comments didn’t sit well with everyone, especially given Washington’s recent struggles. Some fans quickly pointed out the irony of him complaining about money after a blowout loss to Iowa, a team not exactly known for its big NIL spending.
Fisch’s frustrations come as NIL continues to reshape college football. Programs like Ohio State and Oregon are capitalizing on booster-backed NIL collectives to lure top-tier talent with financial incentives. Ohio State’s athletic director, Ross Bjork, recently disclosed that the Buckeyes had shelled out around $20 million in NIL deals over the past year alone. With the backing of Nike founder Phil Knight, Oregon has what Knight likes to label “Unlimited NIL,” with Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart joking that he wished he could "get some of that NIL money" Oregon’s been throwing around.
Looking ahead, revenue sharing might help level the playing field for schools like Washington. Starting in 2025, Power Four conference schools will begin distributing roughly 22% of their annual revenue to players as part of an effort to bridge the financial gap. But for now, Fisch and his Huskies must focus on turning their season around as they prepare to face the 16th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers next Saturday.
As NIL continues to reshape college football’s landscape, Fisch’s remarks might resonate with other coaches facing similar struggles to keep up financially. But right now, the spotlight is on Washington's performance on the field and the wins they desperately need in the weeks ahead.