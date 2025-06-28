Jeremiah Smith's brother inks NIL deal, days after receiving offer from Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith's success on and off the field has been well documented, as the 19-year-old was a catalyst behind a CFP national title run and holds an NIL valuation of $4.2 million, per On3.
The Buckeyes' wide receiver has reported NIL deals with Nintendo, Red Bull and Lululemon, among others. He also signed a deal with American Eagle Outfitters in May of last year -- a brand his brother is now also signed to.
Angelo, Jeremiah's younger brother and a class of 2027 prospect as a safety, announced the NIL deal in an Instagram video post on Friday.
In the video, Smith and two other highly-rated high school prospects, quarterback Neimann Lawrence and wide receiver Eric McFarland III, arrived at a practice field and tried on American Eagle clothing. Sporting their new gear, they threw the ball around the field as the cameras filmed.
The NIL deal came just over a week after he was offered a scholarship by Ohio State. Smith has also received offers from Miami and Toledo, according to 247 Sports. He recorded 40 tackles, three interceptions, and 11 pass breakups as a sophomore.
The younger Smith helped lead Chamiande-Madonna to the Florida 1A state championship. He is currently the No. 29 safety and No. 32 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports.
The 5-foot-10, three-star safety still has two years of high school football left, yet is already bringing in one of potentially many NIL deals.