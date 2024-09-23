Jersey Mike's Logo Debuts on NIU Football Field in New Deal
The Northern Illinois Huskies have been making waves in the college football landscape with their unlikely victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and now for their groundbreaking partnership with Jersey Mike's. In a new collaboration, the sandwich chain's logo is set to grace Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium for the upcoming 2024 season. This strategic initiative aligns with a recent NCAA rule permitting corporate logos on playing surfaces. This development enhances sponsor visibility and creates a vital revenue stream to fortify the university's athletic programs.
The Jersey Mike's logo will be prominently displayed in the northeast and southwest quadrants of the field, positioned near the 25-yard lines to ensure maximum exposure for fans and television audiences during games. NIU's multimedia rights partner, Van Wagner, orchestrated this partnership, marking a significant evolution in the university's approach to corporate sponsorships.
Sean T. Frazier, NIU's Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation, emphasized the financial advantages of this initiative in a press release: "The ability to add on-field commercial logos provides NIU Athletics, working with Huskie Athletics Sponsorships, another revenue stream that will translate into additional support for all NIU teams and student-athletes. Jersey Mike's is a nationally recognized brand that is also very visible right here in our community, making this a great fit for our first sponsorship of this type."
Logos were visible for the first time during Saturday's hotly contested 23-20 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bulls.
This partnership is poised to open the door for additional sponsorship opportunities, potentially attracting more corporate partners to NIU Athletics for similar deals. The success of this initiative could catalyze collaborations across various sports and events at NIU, enhancing NIL budgets and providing financial freedom for the university's athletic programs.