Joe Burrow Urges High School Athletes To Go Where They'll Get Paid Most NIL Money
In a recent appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show", Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a few things to say about the state of name, image and likeness deals within the NCAA.
Before entering the NFL, Burrow created a name for himself in two different jerseys.
He started his collegiate career at Ohio State but was sorely underestimated in his abilities. Burrow was a redshirt freshman in 2015 and had very little success on the field for the next two seasons with the Buckeyes.
Burrow then transferred to LSU, utilizing his remaining two years of eligibility the best he could.
With the Tigers, he fulfilled his destiny as the starting quarterback for two seasons, leading LSU to a College Football Playoff championship win in 2019, while also getting awarded the Heisman Trophy that same year.
Suffice it to say, Burrow's decision to leave Ohio State paid off.
Fast forward to Feb. 6, 2025, the star NFL quarterback sat down on "The Dan Patrick Show" to discuss the upcoming Super Bowl, as well as the current state of the NCAA.
Burrow expressed his enthusiasm for current student-athletes, urging them to take advantage of the money-making opportunities made possible by NIL.
"If you're going to be able to make seven figures in college, you gotta go take advantage of that. If you're in high school and you're getting offered that, go wherever they are paying you the most."
After discussing NIL, the remainder of the interview focused on Burrow's current professional career in Cincinnati.
He went on to discuss the 2024 season and missing the playoffs with the Bengals.
Burrow's input about NIL deals within the world of college athletics will surely impact both current and future athletes.
His own path to success was well-earned, and he continues to be a force on the field in many ways.