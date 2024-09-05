Joe Moore Award Announces Continuing Unique Partnership With DonJoy
The Joe Moore Award is arguably the most unique accolade that is available in college football. It is the only one that recognizes a group, not an individual student-athlete, as it is awarded to the best offensive line in the country.
The award is named after Joe Moore, who is regarded as one the best offensive line coach in college football history. During his time with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Pittsburgh Panthers, he had 52 players make the NFL.
His list of standout players includes Bill Fralic, Mark May, Russ Grimm, Jimbo Covert and plenty of others.
Another unique aspect of the Joe Moore Award is the NIL aspect. This is the first award that embraced the ever-changing landscape of collegiate sports, providing opportunities for award winners and honorees.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary, they have announced an extension with DonJoy, the brand that sponsors the prestigious award under the medical technology growth company Enovis Corporation.
A three-year extension was made possible because of the relationship with The Brandr Group, a top marketing agency that operates in the collegiate NIL space.
The brand ambassador for DonJoy will be Aaron Taylor, who is the executive director of the Foundation for Teamwork and the co-founder of the Joe Moore Award.
“What makes the Joe Moore Award so special is that it puts the honor and glory on the entire offensive line unit, which is representative of the role teamwork plays in the success of any college football program,” said Taylor via the press release. “It’s great to have steadfast partners like DonJoy and The Brandr Group who recognize the value of collaboration and cooperation, and who are willing to help us push the envelope and build something that is unprecedented in the college awards space. As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Joe Moore Award, I’m excited for the new college football season as we seek to honor the best offensive line unit in the country once again.”
Last year, Washington was lucky enough to win the award, beating out Florida State, Georgia, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee and Texas, who were all named semifinalists.
Alabama, Iowa, the Fighting Irish, Oklahoma, LSU and Michigan all won previously. The Crimson Tide were the first repeat winners, while the Wolverines were the first program to win the award in back-to-back years.
In addition to the news about the extended partnership with DonJoy, four new members were announced as voters on the committee. Greg Hudson, Eric Mac Lain, Steve Shankweiler and Brandon Thorn are all on board, bringing the committee up to 13 people.