College coaching legend John Calipari has a hilarious take on NIL money

My new favorite Coach Calipari quote:



“There were 26-, 27-year-old players playing against 18-year-olds. I look at a kid, he’s waving to his wife and their kids in the stands. And it was the second wife. He was using the NIL for alimony for the first one” 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/RRuEvOUwCY