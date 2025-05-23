Kansas All-American Explores Potential Career Change in LinkedIn NIL Deal
Kansas All-American Hunter Dickinson is an anomaly across the board.
The 7-foot-2 center actually began his collegiate career prior to NIL and has since grown into one of the most prolific brand ambassadors across the country, while remaining one of the most outspoken and polarizing players in the game.
Now, after the 24-year-old completed his "super senior" season for the Jayhawks, Dickinson has added a new partnership that will set him up for success, even if the NBA doesn't pan out.
The projected second-rounder to undrafted prospect has signed with LinkedIn — officially joining the platform with a video post across his social channels — playfully exploring a potential career change and looking forward to what's next.
"One minute you're getting college scholarship offers from coaches and doing brand deals for skincare products, then it's crickets," he said. Over 2,800 points, 1,500 rebounds and seven years of college eligibility, the NIL money’s dried up," he said. "So preparing to end my career, I did what any athlete would do. I got on LinkedIn.”
Dickinson's LinkedIn partnership was brought to life via NOCAP Sports, a leading NIL and college sports marketing company. According to Co-Founder and CEO Nicholas Lord, NOCAP has collaborated with the employment-oriented social network to activate with more than 325 current and former student-athletes across multiple on-campus live events over the past month, including at UCLA and Washington.
Dickinson was a double-double machine for Kansas this past season, averaging 17.4 points and 10 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.6% from the floor. Off the court, he built one of the most diverse brand portfolios of anyone in college sports with the support of Momentous Sports Partners.
His most recent partnerships include the likes of Call of Duty, adidas, Rhoback, Wilson, Planet Fitness and Great Clips, according to Out2Win, the top AI-powered athlete marketing intelligence platform.
After Kansas was eliminated in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Dickinson made a quick transition from star athlete to on-air talent, providing commentary for CBS during the rest of March Madness. His NBA future will be clearer when the draft tips off on June 25 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. From there, he will surely update his LinkedIn profile with his newest employer.