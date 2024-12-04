Kansas City Chiefs Star George Karlaftis Stepping Up To Aid Purdue’s NIL Efforts
For schools to find success in college sports nowadays, it takes more than x’s and o’s on the field or court. You need to have a concrete plan on how to succeed in the NIL sphere, something the Purdue Boilermakers are learning the hard way.
While they continue finding success on the hardwood in basketball, their football program has quickly gone downhill in recent years.
It was only three seasons ago that Jeff Brohm started back-to-back eight-win regular seasons to help get the program back on track. He left after the 2022 season to become head coach of the Louisville Cardinals, where he has extended his streak of winning at least eight contests.
Unfortunately for the Boilermakers, they have not been able to fill his shoes as the football team has struggled mightily.
Ryan Walters was hired to replace him and went 4-8 in the first campaign at the helm. This year the team was arguably the worst power conference team in the nation and among the first in D1 in general.
With the search for a new coach about to begin, Purdue knows that they need to start investing in NIL programs to draw in good candidates and players. One of their collectives, the Boilermaker Alliance, is getting a massive boost in achieving that.
Former star defensive lineman and current Kansas City Chiefs standout George Karlaftis is joining the advisory board of the school’s NIL collective. He was part of the nine-win team that took home a victory in the Music City Bowl over the Tennessee Volunteers 48-45.
He spent three seasons in West Lafayette, totaling 31 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. Karlaftis was a standout at West Lafayette High School before moving on to the college ranks.
One of the premier linemen in the game, he was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. His success on the field has continued, as he has won a Super Bowl in each of his first two years as a pro.
He is one of several former Boilermaker players who want to do their part to ensure their alma mater can contend with the other schools in the Big 10 and across the country.
Basketball star Zach Edey, who was a first-round pick of the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024 NBA Draft, is also on the advisory board. Charing the group is Drew Brees, a former quarterback for the Boilermakers who will be in the Football Hall of Fame once eligible.