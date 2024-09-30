Kansas Jayhawks Bill Self ‘Mindset Has Changed a Little Bit’ Amid NIL, Portal
The NIL and transfer portal era has completely changed college sports. For better or worse, that's up to players, coaches, and fans to decide, but things are much different than they once were.
It's hindered many programs, too, even some of the best in the world.
College basketball has gotten to the point where players are being paid millions to come play for just one season.
Along the way, there are also thousands of players who hit the transfer portal.
Some programs have adjusted well, and as a result, have found success in the NIL era. Of those programs include Kansas.
Kansas, one of the best college basketball teams year in and year out, has benefited from NIL.
While they were already a hot spot for recruits and always landed some of the top players in the country, their NIL situation has made them even better.
Despite the talent on the roster, it still hasn't been an easy transition for legendary head coach Bill Self.
“My mindset has changed a little bit. I’m not looking at it just as how screwed our business is. I’m looking at it: ‘This is the way it is. Every business that anybody is involved with, over a course of time there will be drastic change and you have to adjust in regard to that business.’ It is the Wild, Wild West now. It is what other coaches say now," Self said, according to Gary Bedore of The Kansas City Star.
As Self alluded, if he and Kansas didn't adjust, they'd be left in the dirt. If he doesn't offer players in the portal big money, they could have a program-altering season.
He's done what's needed with seven transfers on the roster, including some monster names like AJ Storr, who reportedly sought $1 million in NIL money to transfer.
But while things have changed in the college basketball landscape, Self believes it'll eventually level itself out.
"I’ll say the same thing, but I do think it’ll level out. I do think the guardrails at some point in time will get back on to the point we all know what we are operating with. I don’t know if any coach out there actually knows what they are operating with,” Self added.
That's an interesting take on the scenario, given there doesn't seem to be an end to this anytime soon.
However, the NCAA might have no choice but to eventually step in and clean everything up.