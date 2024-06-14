Kansas State Star Quarterback Releases New NIL Merchandise
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson has the potential to be one of college football’s biggest starts in 2024.
Coming off a solid freshman campaign, the transfer of Will Howard to Ohio State paved the way for the rising sophomore to take over the starting role.
Now, he has a new set of merchandise for K-State fans in time for the new football season.
Through his own web site, Johnson released a new set of T-shirts, long-sleeved T-shirts and hoodies with four different designs, each for $42.99.
One is called a “game day” shirt and it features two shots of Johnson in action, along with a posed shot of him holding his helmet. The “signature portrait” features an action shot with his autograph across the front.
A “signature knee” T-shirt also features his autograph but includes a photo of him kneeling pre-game, a ritual for him once he takes the field. The last shirt, “AJ2,” includes his name in block letters, along with his number and an action shot.
The merchandise is distinct from his other partnerships in the Name, Image and Likeness space, which includes a partnership with Wildcat NIL, the school’s partnered collective.
Johnson joined Kansas State last season as one of the nation’s top prospects. The Wildcats, led by coach Chris Klieman, were able to get the Maize, Kan., native to stay home in spite of heavy interest from other schools.
With Howard as the starter, the Wildcats were able to ease Johnson into playing time as a true freshman. Early on, he was more dangerous as a runner in designed sets. Later in the season he grew as a passer.
He didn’t start until the Pop-Tarts Bowl, before which Howard announced his intention to transfer. Johnson was the game’s MVP as he threw for 178 yards and two touchdown and rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown. Kansas State beat NC State, 28-19.
The 19-year-old threw for 476 yards on 37-of-66 passing with five touchdowns and no interceptions in his eight games. He also rushed for 296 yards and seven touchdowns.
Kansas State is considered one of the favorites to win the Big 12, which expands to 16 teams this season, with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joining the conference.
Kansas State opens the season at home against UT Martin on Aug. 31.